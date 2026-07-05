Shooting at Woodbridge hookah bar sends bouncer to hospital

A security guard was shot outside of a Woodbridge hookah bar early Sunday morning after a dispute with a patron, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and Scholes Road at approximately 2:20 a.m. for reports of an overnight shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the bouncer with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Footage from the crime scene, shows the parking lot of AUREA bar and its front entrance, cordoned off by police tape.

Detectives say the gunman fled the area and there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.