Woman killed in Mississauga hit-and-run

Photo shows the scene of a deadly collision in Mississauga. (CityNews/Ricardo Alfonso)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 5, 2026 9:29 am.

Last Updated July 5, 2026 10:45 am.

A woman in her 30s was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue and Erin Mills Parkway just after 6 a.m. for reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car.

According to detectives, the victim was pronounced dead and the suspect vehicle fled eastbound on Eglinton Avenue.

The vehicle is described as a light-coloured sedan.

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