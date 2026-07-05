Woman killed in Mississauga hit-and-run

A woman in her 30s was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue and Erin Mills Parkway just after 6 a.m. for reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car.

According to detectives, the victim was pronounced dead and the suspect vehicle fled eastbound on Eglinton Avenue.

The vehicle is described as a light-coloured sedan.