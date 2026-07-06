6 charged after $20M worth of cocaine, $2.5M cash seized during drug probe: YRP

Packages containing suspect cocaine seized by York Regional Police. YRP

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 6, 2026 3:14 pm.

Six people are facing charges after York Regional Police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) say they seized cocaine with an estimated street value of $20 million, along with $2.5 million in cash, during a series of raids connected to a drug investigation dubbed Project Golden Frog.

The probe began in May 2026, when border agents say they intercepted a shipment from Panama that allegedly contained a large quantity of suspected cocaine.

CBSA then contacted York Regional Police who say they linked the shipment to a suspect with ties to the Kitchener area.

On June 11, 2026, three suspects were arrested and search warrants were executed at a home and storage locker in Kitchener, allegedly turning up $2.5 million in cash.

On June 17, 2026, officers executed more search warrants at a residence, a business and a storage locker in Kitchener.

Two additional suspects were taken into custody, and investigators say they seized a quantity of a substance believed to be cocaine, as well as more cash.

On June 23, 2026, the last suspect was taken into custody.

In total police say they seized 260 kilograms of cocaine worth around $20 million dollars.

Investigators say the group had plans to sell the cocaine throughout York Region and the Greater Toronto Area.

Germaine Dunn, 48, Jeremiah Dunn, 22, Dean Daly, 48, Patrick Nkoranyi Kizito, 36, Abdifatah Abdirahman Omar, 33, and Natasha Thomas, 47, all of Kitchener, face a variety of charges. (Full list here)

None of the charges have been tested in court.

“Project Golden Frog is an excellent example of the strong partnership between York Regional Police and the Canada Border Services Agency,” said YRP Deputy Chief, Ryan Hogan.

“Through this collaborative investigation, a significant quantity of illegal drugs was prevented from reaching our streets. This seizure represents an important step in keeping our communities safe.”

Cash allegedly seized by YRP during Project Golden Frog. YRP
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