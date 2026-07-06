Belgium bounces United States from World Cup in Round of 16

Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere (17) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the United States and Belgium in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026. (Maddy Grassy/AP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted July 6, 2026 10:08 pm.

Last Updated July 6, 2026 10:09 pm.

Belgium is moving on at the FIFA World Cup.

The Red Devils defeated the co-host United States 4-1 on Sunday in Seattle to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018.

Charles De Ketelaere scored twice for Belgium in the first half, bookending a goal from American Malik Tillman.

Hans Vanaken then iced the game early in the second half when he scored off a ghastly turnover by American goalkeeper Matt Freese.

Belgian legend Romelu Lukaku would add a fourth goal in injury time, the 93rd international goal of his storied career.

With the American loss, all three tournament co-hosts have now been eliminated in the Round of 16.

Belgium will next face Spain in the quarterfinals on Friday afternoon in Los Angeles.

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