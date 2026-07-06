Belgium bounces United States from World Cup in Round of 16

Belgium is moving on at the FIFA World Cup.

The Red Devils defeated the co-host United States 4-1 on Sunday in Seattle to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018.

Charles De Ketelaere scored twice for Belgium in the first half, bookending a goal from American Malik Tillman.

Hans Vanaken then iced the game early in the second half when he scored off a ghastly turnover by American goalkeeper Matt Freese.

Belgian legend Romelu Lukaku would add a fourth goal in injury time, the 93rd international goal of his storied career.

With the American loss, all three tournament co-hosts have now been eliminated in the Round of 16.

Belgium will next face Spain in the quarterfinals on Friday afternoon in Los Angeles.