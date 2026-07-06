Canada Soccer CEO Blue says World Cup enthusiasm must translate into lasting support

Canada's Stephen Eustáquio (7) reacts as the Canada flag is carried around after defeating South Africa during second half World Cup Round of 32 soccer, in Los Angeles, on Sunday, June 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Posted July 6, 2026 4:35 pm.

Last Updated July 6, 2026 5:41 pm.

Watching Canada embrace the FIFA World Cup has been a “breathtaking” experience for Kevin Blue.

The co-host nation rallied not only behind the tournament, but truly celebrated the country’s team, said Canada Soccer’s CEO.

“There was one instance where we were on the way to the venue in Vancouver, in the motorcade, and there’s people lining the streets, cheering and waving their hands at the bus, and people that are waiting at red lights are honking their horns in support of the team,” Blue recalled in a video press conference on Monday.

“The people in Vancouver and the people in Toronto embracing this national team in the way that they did was emotional for a lot of us, and especially the players who are from those areas. Just the way those cities transformed to be behind them was just extraordinary.”

Canada’s breakout World Cup performance came to an end Saturday when Les Rouges fell 3-0 to Morocco in the round of 16.

The result punctuated a run where the nation earned its first point and first win in the men’s tournament, captured its first spot in the knockout round, then posted its first knockout-round victory.

The tournament was “successful on a variety of fronts,” Blue said, but there’s still ample work to be done in growing the sport across the country.

“The World Cup in 2026 was always positioned to be a catalyst, not a finish line,” he said. “And the legacy of this World Cup will come in many different forms.”

Plans continue for the creation of a national training centre, Blue said, and work needs to be done on strengthening youth teams and building pathways for talented young athletes across the country to reach the men’s and women’s national teams.

There’s a need, too, he said, to reach out to new fans of the game and show them that the sport exists well beyond the World Cup.

“There are professional soccer clubs in many communities across Canada, and we hope that the World Cup will inspire people to go buy tickets and attend games and consume them on TV,” Blue said.

“We will have friendlies in the next few windows, both on the women’s and men’s teams, that are domestically played, and we are hopeful that those venues will be full of fans who enjoyed the men’s World Cup this summer.”

The Canadians weathered adversity throughout their World Cup journey, including in a 6-0 victory over Qatar when midfielder Ismaël Koné broke his leg in two places thanks to a tackle from behind.

Injuries were a dominant story for the national team long before the national squad was named.

Captain Alphonso Davies saw his role limited by a hamstring injury he picked up in early May while playing for Bayern Munich in a Champions League semifinal.

The 25-year-old left back did not join training camp in Charlotte, N.C., late that month, but was still named to the 26-man roster by head coach Jesse Marsch. He joined his teammates in Edmonton ahead of the World Cup, bringing along a personal trainer from Germany, and worked his way through return-to-play protocols over much of the next several weeks.

Davies missed all three of Canada’s group-stage games before coming on in the 74th minute of the nation’s 1-0 victory over South Africa in round-of-32 play. He then opted to sit out the round-of-16 matchup with Morocco after feeling something in training.

The star athlete’s presence was still important to the Canadian squad, Blue said.

“When taking into consideration Alphonso’s contributions that are multi-faceted with our program — whether this be off-field leadership or leadership in training, or the impact that he had on the game that he did play … and the prognosis that was articulated when we were starting the camp — the decision to bring Alphonso was an absolute obvious one,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate that he wasn’t able to play in the Morocco game, but … I’m sure if you asked Jesse, he would say that he would do the same thing again.”

Canada earned USD$18.5 million for its success at the World Cup, but Blue cautioned that Canada Soccer won’t be using all of that prize money to help grow the sport.

FIFA gave each of the 48 countries participating in the tournament $2.5 million for preparations and another $10 million for participating in the group stage.

Of that $10 million, a portion goes to Canada’s athletes as compensation and to help cover the costs of bringing loved ones to games, Blue said. Another chunk will go toward Canada Soccer’s budget.

Canada received an additional $2 million for advancing to the round of 32 and $4 million for getting to the round of 16.

A collective bargaining agreement ratified earlier this year requires half of that money to go into a prize pool that will be split with the women’s program if they qualify for the 2027 World Cup. If they don’t, the money goes back to Canada Soccer to be reinvested in grassroots soccer and youth national teams.

The other half of the money is used by Canada Soccer for increased expenses that come with advancing in the World Cup, including bonuses earned by the coaching staff.

The total pot isn’t a “windfall,” Blue said.

“It’s positive for sure,” he said. “But as a business strategy, advancing in the World Cup is not necessarily the primary lever that we’re trying to pull for revenue.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2026.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press



Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One person killed, another injured in Scarborough shooting

One person has been killed while another is injured after a shooting in Scarborough on Monday afternoon. Toronto police say they were called to Victoria Park Avenue and south of Highway 401 around 3:15...

2h ago

GTA financial planner facing increasing calls to return investor's money

A growing number of investors are speaking out after they say they lost significant capital based on loan and mortgage investments arranged by a Toronto-based financial planner who Speakers Corner has...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Toronto parking enforcement officer struck by vehicle after issuing ticket

Toronto police are looking for a driver who allegedly struck a parking enforcement officer on Monday after receiving a ticket. Investigators say they were called to the area of Queens Quay East and...

1h ago

6 charged after $20M worth of cocaine, $2.5M cash seized during drug probe: YRP

Six people are facing charges after York Regional Police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) say they seized cocaine with an estimated street value of $20 million, along with $2.5 million in cash,...

4h ago

Top Stories

One person killed, another injured in Scarborough shooting

One person has been killed while another is injured after a shooting in Scarborough on Monday afternoon. Toronto police say they were called to Victoria Park Avenue and south of Highway 401 around 3:15...

2h ago

GTA financial planner facing increasing calls to return investor's money

A growing number of investors are speaking out after they say they lost significant capital based on loan and mortgage investments arranged by a Toronto-based financial planner who Speakers Corner has...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Toronto parking enforcement officer struck by vehicle after issuing ticket

Toronto police are looking for a driver who allegedly struck a parking enforcement officer on Monday after receiving a ticket. Investigators say they were called to the area of Queens Quay East and...

1h ago

6 charged after $20M worth of cocaine, $2.5M cash seized during drug probe: YRP

Six people are facing charges after York Regional Police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) say they seized cocaine with an estimated street value of $20 million, along with $2.5 million in cash,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Russia launches waves of attacks on Ukraine

Ukrainian officials say at least 15 people were killed in the capitol of Kyiv and dozens more were injured. Melissa Nakhavoly with the escalating conflict and what’s ahead at the NATO submit.

1h ago

2:42
Warm temperatures this week, storm risk returning late in the week

Warm temperatures are expected this week as storms could hit the GTA starting Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

21m ago

1:47
Toddler bitten in the face by coyote at Whitby park

A two‑year‑old boy suffered serious injuries after a coyote entered a Whitby playground and bit him in the face over the weekend.

3h ago

2:25
Venezuelan business owners face uncertain future after deadly earthquakes

11 days after twin quakes shattered Venezuela's coast, the small-business owners who built their lives around La Guaira's beaches are mourning friends, and wondering whether tourists will ever return. Karling Donoghue reports.

1h ago

1:17
Kyle Lowry teases retirement with the Rapotors

Former long-time Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowry is expected to retire with the team as the all star makes a teaser announcement on social media.

4h ago

More Videos