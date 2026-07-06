Feds say they’ll simplify procurement to get more contracts to small businesses

Procurement Minister Joel Lightbound gives remarks at a press event at an L3Harris MAS facility in Mirabel, Que., on Monday, March 30, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 6, 2026 9:48 am.

Last Updated July 6, 2026 12:14 pm.

TORONTO — Ottawa is promising to simplify procurement processes to make it easier for small- and medium-sized businesses to land federal contracts.

Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound is in Toronto today to announce plans to fix the clunky mechanisms that have made it difficult for small businesses to win federal work.

The government says, starting this summer, Public Services and Procurement Canada will be redesigning contracts with small businesses in mind by making sure that requirements are proportional to the work being done.

The department says by the end of the year, it will try to put more of its tenders into plain language for applicants and find other ways to reduce the administrative burden on prospective vendors.

Last month, the federal government lowered the threshold for its Buy Canadian Policy to a minimum contract value of $5 million from $25 million, expanding the number of federal tenders that must prioritize domestic businesses and materials.

Ottawa also plans to dole out $79.9 million over the next five years through Innovative Solutions Canada to help entrepreneurs test and validate their technologies with the federal government as a first customer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2026.

— Written by Craig Lord in Ottawa

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2-year-old bitten in the face during coyote attack at Whitby playground

A two‑year‑old boy suffered serious injuries after a coyote entered a Whitby playground and bit him in the face over the weekend. Durham police say the attack happened around 8:30 p.m. on July 5...

56m ago

Ontario and Alberta pitch 'nation‑building' pipeline to move Canadian oil coast‑to‑coast

The province has unveiled the proposed route for the Northern Shield Energy Corridor, a west‑to‑east crude oil pipeline project that would stretch roughly 3,300 kilometres from Hardisty, Alberta, to...

36m ago

Trump says World Cup referee's red card call was 'horrible' but insists he left outcome to FIFA

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday took credit for getting FIFA to review a red card issued against the United States’ star forward Folarin Balogun at the World Cup but said he did...

4m ago

Rogers buying remaining stake in MLSE for $4.35B

Rogers Communications Inc. says it has signed a deal to buy the remaining 25 per cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) it does not already own from Kilmer Sports Inc. for $4.35 billion. Rogers...

1h ago

Top Stories

2-year-old bitten in the face during coyote attack at Whitby playground

A two‑year‑old boy suffered serious injuries after a coyote entered a Whitby playground and bit him in the face over the weekend. Durham police say the attack happened around 8:30 p.m. on July 5...

56m ago

Ontario and Alberta pitch 'nation‑building' pipeline to move Canadian oil coast‑to‑coast

The province has unveiled the proposed route for the Northern Shield Energy Corridor, a west‑to‑east crude oil pipeline project that would stretch roughly 3,300 kilometres from Hardisty, Alberta, to...

36m ago

Trump says World Cup referee's red card call was 'horrible' but insists he left outcome to FIFA

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday took credit for getting FIFA to review a red card issued against the United States’ star forward Folarin Balogun at the World Cup but said he did...

4m ago

Rogers buying remaining stake in MLSE for $4.35B

Rogers Communications Inc. says it has signed a deal to buy the remaining 25 per cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) it does not already own from Kilmer Sports Inc. for $4.35 billion. Rogers...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Suspects linked to fatal Brampton shooting remain at large

Police in Peel Region are searching for at least two suspects following a fatal shooting in Brampton.

1h ago

2:59
Team Canada reflects on historic World Cup run

Following a heartbreaking defeat against Morocco, Team Canada reacted to the loss but also the historic run the men's national team had on the World Cup stage.

2h ago

0:43
GO Train to service Stratford: Here's what the schedule looks like

Transit users in Stratford will have a new option to commute to downtown Toronto as GO train expands its service.

3h ago

1:36
Warm temperatures continue but humidity eases

Hot temperatures are expected to remain in Toronto but the humidity is set to ease.

3h ago

0:44
Potential measles exposure reported in Scarborough

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is advising the public of a potential measles exposure at several health care facilities in the Scarborough area.

3h ago

More Videos