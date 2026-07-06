Islandwide blackout hits Cuba as its fuel reserve dwindles and aging grid crumbles

A child walks with a bottle of oil past a solar panel set up on the street to charge batteries during a blackout in Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All right reserved

By Milexsy Durán, The Associated Press

Posted July 6, 2026 12:36 pm.

Last Updated July 6, 2026 3:43 pm.

HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — An islandwide blackout hit Cuba on Monday as fuel reserves dwindle and its electric grid continues to crumble.

The blackout in the country of nearly 10 million people was reported by the state-run Electric Union, which said on X that the cause is under investigation. The Ministry of Energy and Mines wrote on X that it has activated protocols to restore electricity.

Fuel has been running out across Cuba since January, when U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on any country that sells or provides oil to the island, deepening the island’s ongoing economic and financial crisis. Public transportation has largely been halted, and officials have canceled tens of thousands of surgeries.

The outage sparked concern across Havana, with 36-year-old Lina May wondering when the power would come back on so she could cook some rice.

“I just told my dad that we have to buy charcoal because otherwise we won’t eat and we’ll starve,” she said.

Richard Valdés, 40, said the outage is just the latest hit of many.

“We’re without power again,” he said. “Now we have no water, no gas, nothing until they restore it.”

Cuba produces only 40 per cent of the fuel it needs, while the 730,000 barrels of oil delivered by a Russian tanker in late March ran out by the end of April.

The government also has been rationing power with intentional outages that can stretch to more than 24 consecutive hours.

A blackout in mid-May affected the island’s eastern provinces, while a blackout in mid-March struck the entire island.

Like many Cubans, Mario Pedroso, a 33-year-old Havana resident, was resigned about Monday’s total blackout.

“Oil hasn’t come in here for a while, and we have no way to solve the problem,” he said. “We have to resist, as we Cubans say. That’s all.”

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Associated Press reporter Dánica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico contributed.

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Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Milexsy Durán, The Associated Press

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