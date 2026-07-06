Ontario couple charged in jewellery scam targeting Manitoba seniors

The suspect vehicle, a Chevrolet Equinox with an Ontario licence plate, in a jewellery scam targeting Manitoba seniors. (Courtesy: Winnipeg Police Service)

By News Staff

Posted July 6, 2026 1:49 pm.

Winnipeg police say a man and woman from Scarborough, Ont., have been charged in connection with a jewellery scam that targeted multiple seniors on Canada Day.

The Winnipeg Police Service says around 9:30 a.m., a woman in her 60s was outside her home when she was approached by a man and woman in a dark-coloured SUV. Police say the couple told her they were new to the neighbourhood and wanted to “bless” their neighbours.

“From inside the vehicle, the (female) suspect placed a chain on the victim and hugged her before leaving,” police said. “The victim later discovered her genuine gold necklace that she had been wearing was gone and in its place was an imitation gold necklace.”

Around noon, a woman in Selkirk was outside an assisted living complex when she was approached by a woman, who put jewellery on her “without consent.” Like with the first incident, the victim later realized her real gold necklace was gone and replaced by imitation jewellery.

Around 1:30 p.m., back in Winnipeg, a woman in her 80s was in the parking lot of a store on Kenaston Boulevard when she was approached by a woman who tried putting jewellery on her.

“The victim believed she was being targeted and was able to leave without incident,” WPS said.

It was reported to police a man was waiting nearby in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ontario licence plate DHEX 793.

Winnipeg police believe all incidents involve the same suspects.

The vehicle was found at a home on Ken Oblik Drive. Officers searched the home and allegedly seized cash, imitation jewellery and authentic jewellery, some of which was returned to the rightful owners.

Rodica Miclescu, 26, and Constantin Miclescu, 27, were charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit fraud and more. They were both detained in custody.

The police investigation is ongoing.

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