Man arrested, another wanted after vehicle stolen from Mississauga residential parking lots

A man has been arrested and a warrant has been issued for another following multiple vehicle thefts from residential parking lots in Mississauga.

Peel police say an investigation was launched in May 2026 after they identified vehicle thefts and attempted thefts that were happening in underground parking garages in the area of Hurontario Street and Burnamthorpe Road East.

Using video surveillance analysis, automated licence plate recogntiation, body-worn camera footage and community outreach, two suspects were identified.

Two search warrants were executed at homes in Mississauga and Erin where investigators seized several cell phones, key fobs and key programming devices, vehicle-related documents, and around $1,465 in cash that is allegedly believed to be proceeds of crime.

Prince, 21, of Mississauga is facing several charges including seven counts of theft of a motor vehicle, five counts of mischief over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and breach of release order.

He was held for a bail hearing in Brampton.

A warrant has also been issued for Gurjeet Singh Virk, 23 in connection to the investigation. He’s described as South Asian, five foot 10 inches with a medium build, short curly black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators urge him to turn himself in.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are working to determine if any other individuals were involved.