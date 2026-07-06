Man charged after $45K in recycled metal allegedly stolen from Ajax scrap yard

A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) cruiser is seen outside the west division station in Pickering, Ontario. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 6, 2026 9:06 am.

Last Updated July 6, 2026 9:16 am.

A 35‑year‑old Pickering man is facing charges after police arrested him in connection with a series of recycled metal thefts valued at more than $45,000 from an Ajax business.

On June 25 at about 9:15 p.m., officers responded to an alarm at AIM Recycling, located at 140 Dowty Road. Police say a male suspect was spotted breaking into the company’s scrap metal yard.

Officers searched the surrounding area and located the suspect, who was arrested without incident.

Investigators later determined the man was responsible for multiple thefts from the business, allegedly stealing more than $45,000 worth of metal over several incidents.

Haron Mohammad, 35, of Pickering, is charged with break‑and‑enter and theft over $5,000. He was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police.

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