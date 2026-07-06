Raptors to hold news conference with ‘special guest’ on Tuesday

The Toronto Raptors will be holding a news conference Tuesday morning with a “special guest.”

General manager and executive vice-president Bobby Webster will be joined by the VIP for the “milestone team announcement.”

Sportsnet’s Michael Grange reported earlier in July that the announcement would be longtime Raptor Kyle Lowry’s retirement. Lowry’s No. 7 is likely to hang in Scotiabank Arena some day, and the press conference date is 7/7.

Lowry has long said he would sign a one-day contract to retire with the Raptors when the time comes.

Also Monday, Lowry himself posted a cryptic video on Instagram.

The Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers have also reportedly agreed to a blockbuster deal to bring two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto, a transaction that should be finalized sometime this week.

Lowry was part of the 2019 championship team with Leonard. He spent nine of his 20 seasons in the NBA with Toronto, making all six of his all-star game appearances as a member of the Raptors.

The 40-year-old played for his hometown Philadelphia 76ers for the past three seasons.

With files from Sportsnet staff