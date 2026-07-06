Renata Ford, wife of the late Rob Ford, dies

People's Party of Canada candidate Renata Ford's stands in her campaign office in Etobicoke, Ontario on Wednesday September 11, 2019. Ford is the wife of the late populist Toronto mayor Rob Ford. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 6, 2026 9:24 pm.

Last Updated July 6, 2026 10:10 pm.

Renata Ford, the wife of the late Rob Ford and sister-in-law of Premier Doug Ford, has died.

She is survived by her two children, Stephanie and Douglas. Her cause of death has not been released.

The premier confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “My heart breaks for Stephanie and Dougie. They’ve been through so much at such young ages, and losing their mom is incredibly painful.”

“We ask that people respect their privacy during this very difficult time,” continued his statement.

Renata was best known for standing by her late husband, who she met in high school, through his many controversies as Toronto’s mayor. Rob died of a rare form of cancer in March 2016. 

She later ran as a People’s Party of Canada candidate in Etobicoke North for the 2019 fall federal election, finishing in fourth.

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