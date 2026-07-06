One person killed, another injured in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police on the scene of a shooting in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Highway 401. CITYNEWS/Afua Baah

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 6, 2026 4:35 pm.

Last Updated July 6, 2026 4:47 pm.

One person has been killed while another is injured after a shooting in Scarborough on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to Victoria Park Avenue and south of Highway 401 around 3:15 for reports of a shooting.

One person was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was located at Victoria Park and Sheppard Avenue. They are being rushed to hospital by emergency run. The severity of their injuries is unknwn.

Toronto police on the scene where a second victim of a shooting in Scarborough was located. CITYNEWS/Afua Baah

No suspect information has been released at this time.

More to come

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