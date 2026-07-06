Spain knocks off Portugal with late winner, advances to World Cup quarterfinals

Spain's Pedro Porro (12), Pau Cubarsi (22) and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo react after Spain defeated Portugal in the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July 6, 2026. (Ashley Landis/AP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted July 6, 2026 5:50 pm.

Last Updated July 6, 2026 6:06 pm.

Mikel Merino scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, and Spain beat Portugal 1-0 on Monday to end the World Cup career of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Merino had just been knocked down, and a foul was called. While a Portugal player argued, Merino played the ball back in, ran toward the goal and easily beat goalkeeper Diogo Costa after taking a pass from Ferran Torres.

Spain advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since winning its only World Cup title in 2010 in South Africa. La Roja will play either the United States or Belgium on Friday in Inglewood, California.

Ronaldo was trying to get Portugal to the quarterfinals in a second consecutive tournament for the first time. Instead, the career on soccer’s biggest stage is over for the all-time leader in international goals (146) and appearances (233).

Merino didn’t enter until the 85th minute, and his heads-up play showed some of the versatility that helped Arsenal win its first Premier League title in more than 20 years this spring. He had been doubtful to make Spain’s squad because of injuries that also impacted his Premier League season.

The latest meeting between Iberian Peninsula rivals, who first played a friendly in Madrid 105 years ago, was quite the contrast to their most recent World Cup match.

It was eight years ago that Ronaldo had his only World Cup hat trick in a 3-3 draw with Spain in a group stage opener that is considered one of the tournament’s best games.

The 41-year-old superstar scored three times in this tournament, but didn’t have many chances against Spain’s Unai Simón, who extended his World Cup record to 609 minutes without conceding a goal. Spain became the first team to record six straight shutouts at the World Cup.

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