Toronto parking enforcement officer struck by vehicle after issuing ticket

Toronto police are looking for a driver who allegedly struck a parking enforcement officer on Monday after receiving a ticket. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 6, 2026 5:31 pm.

Toronto police are looking for a driver who allegedly struck a parking enforcement officer on Monday after receiving a ticket.

Investigators say they were called to the area of Queens Quay East and Richardson Street around 2:25 p.m. Monday.

A parking enforcement officer had issued a ticket to a white 2017 Mecedes Benz C63S convertible. The driver returned to the vehicle and got into an argument with the officer.

The driver then allegedly got into the vehicle and began to drive away, striking the parking officer in the process and another vehicle.

The male continued to flee the scene westbound on Queens Quay East.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

The male driver is described as having a medium build with shoulder-length hair in braids. He was wearing a black hat, white t-shirt, black shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Suspect vehicle. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
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