2-year-old bitten in the face during coyote attack at Whitby playground

In a public safety broadcast, officers warned residents, pedestrians, and pet owners to remain vigilant, particularly during early morning and evening hours when coyotes are most active. Photo: iStock/Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 6, 2026 11:34 am.

Last Updated July 6, 2026 11:40 am.

A two‑year‑old boy suffered serious injuries after a coyote entered a Whitby playground and bit him in the face over the weekend.

Durham police say the attack happened around 8:30 p.m. on July 5 at Vanier Park, located at 99 Vanier St.

The child was in the playground when a coyote suddenly approached and attacked, biting him in the face before his guardian and several bystanders intervened and managed to scare the animal away.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life‑threatening.

Less than an hour later, at 9:20 p.m. on July 5, officers responded to a separate call involving a different coyote near Harriet and Annes streets. Residents found the animal in distress, and officers removed it from the area. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Sunday’s attack comes less than two weeks after another Whitby toddler was bitten by a coyote in a field near Coronation Road and Rossland Road on June 22. In that case, the child was also hospitalized, and Durham police issued a public safety advisory warning residents of increased coyote activity across the region.

The June incident followed a string of encounters in the GTA, including a child scratched by a coyote in Markham and a 16‑year‑old girl bitten in a separate Markham case — all of which prompted heightened concern among police and animal services.

Residents are encouraged to report sightings or concerning behaviour to Animal Services. Anyone who witnesses a coyote acting aggressively or posing an immediate threat should call 911.

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