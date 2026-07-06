A two‑year‑old boy suffered serious injuries after a coyote entered a Whitby playground and bit him in the face over the weekend.

Durham police say the attack happened around 8:30 p.m. on July 5 at Vanier Park, located at 99 Vanier St.

The child was in the playground when a coyote suddenly approached and attacked, biting him in the face before his guardian and several bystanders intervened and managed to scare the animal away.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life‑threatening.

Less than an hour later, at 9:20 p.m. on July 5, officers responded to a separate call involving a different coyote near Harriet and Annes streets. Residents found the animal in distress, and officers removed it from the area. No injuries were reported in that incident.

A 2-year-old has suffered injuries after an unprovoked coyote attack in Whitby.



On Sunday, July 5, 2026, at approximately 8:30 p.m., members of Central West Division responded to an assist ambulance call at Vanier Park located at 99 Vanier Street. A 2-year-old was in the… pic.twitter.com/xWuvgHBfWZ — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) July 6, 2026

Sunday’s attack comes less than two weeks after another Whitby toddler was bitten by a coyote in a field near Coronation Road and Rossland Road on June 22. In that case, the child was also hospitalized, and Durham police issued a public safety advisory warning residents of increased coyote activity across the region.

The June incident followed a string of encounters in the GTA, including a child scratched by a coyote in Markham and a 16‑year‑old girl bitten in a separate Markham case — all of which prompted heightened concern among police and animal services.

Residents are encouraged to report sightings or concerning behaviour to Animal Services. Anyone who witnesses a coyote acting aggressively or posing an immediate threat should call 911.