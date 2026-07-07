1 constable in training killed, another critically injured, after crash near Ontario Police College
Posted July 7, 2026 5:38 pm.
The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says one constable in training (CIT) was killed and another was critically injured in a crash involving a transport truck near the Ontario Police College in the Township of Malahide on Tuesday morning.
DRPS said the recruits were travelling to a police training session at the time of the incident.
Elgin OPP said both recruits were in a sedan that was involved in a collision with a transport truck at around 11:19 a.m. at the intersection of College Line and Imperial Road.
One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Their identities have not been released.
The OPP said the driver of the transport truck was uninjured.
It’s not clear if any charges are pending.