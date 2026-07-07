1 constable in training killed, another critically injured, after crash near Ontario Police College

A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Photo: Durham police/Twitter.

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 7, 2026 5:38 pm.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says one constable in training (CIT) was killed and another was critically injured in a crash involving a transport truck near the Ontario Police College in the Township of Malahide on Tuesday morning.

DRPS said the recruits were travelling to a police training session at the time of the incident.

Elgin OPP said both recruits were in a sedan that was involved in a collision with a transport truck at around 11:19 a.m. at the intersection of College Line and Imperial Road.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Their identities have not been released.

The OPP said the driver of the transport truck was uninjured.

It’s not clear if any charges are pending.

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