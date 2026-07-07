1 constable in training killed, another critically injured, after crash near Ontario Police College

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says one constable in training (CIT) was killed and another was critically injured in a crash involving a transport truck near the Ontario Police College in the Township of Malahide on Tuesday morning.

DRPS said the recruits were travelling to a police training session at the time of the incident.

Elgin OPP said both recruits were in a sedan that was involved in a collision with a transport truck at around 11:19 a.m. at the intersection of College Line and Imperial Road.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Their identities have not been released.

The OPP said the driver of the transport truck was uninjured.

It’s not clear if any charges are pending.