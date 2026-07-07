15-year-old arrested for allegedly brandishing knife, threatening taxi driver in Oshawa

A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly threatening a taxi driver with a weapon in Oshawa.

The taxi driver approached a Durham region police officer around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Bloor Street East and Ritson Road South.

Police say the taxi driver was close to dropping off the boy at his destination in his taxi when the suspect allegedly brandished what the taxi driver believed was a gun in his waistband and made threats. The suspect then fled the vehicle.

A drone was dispatched to the area and the suspect was located. When he saw police, the suspect tried to run away but was taken into custody after a short chase on foot.

When the suspect was searched, police say they found a large knife tucked into his waistband.

The 15-year-old from Oshawa was charged with assault with a weapon, possess weapon dangerous and uttering threats.

He was held for a bail hearing.

The suspect’s name and photo cannot be published as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.