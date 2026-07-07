15-year-old arrested for allegedly brandishing knife, threatening taxi driver in Oshawa

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Dilshad Burman

Posted July 7, 2026 3:48 pm.

A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly threatening a taxi driver with a weapon in Oshawa.

The taxi driver approached a Durham region police officer around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Bloor Street East and Ritson Road South.

Police say the taxi driver was close to dropping off the boy at his destination in his taxi when the suspect allegedly brandished what the taxi driver believed was a gun in his waistband and made threats. The suspect then fled the vehicle.

A drone was dispatched to the area and the suspect was located. When he saw police, the suspect tried to run away but was taken into custody after a short chase on foot.

When the suspect was searched, police say they found a large knife tucked into his waistband.

The 15-year-old from Oshawa was charged with assault with a weapon, possess weapon dangerous and uttering threats.

He was held for a bail hearing.

The suspect’s name and photo cannot be published as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 constable in training killed, another critically injured, after crash near Ontario Police College

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says one constable in training (CIT) was killed and another was critically injured in a crash involving a transport truck near the Ontario Police College in the...

25m ago

2 dogs shot in Etobicoke, multiple suspects seen running away from scene

Toronto police have issued a correction about an incident in Etobicoke involving the shooting of two dogs on Monday. Police initially said both dogs had been pronounced deceased, but on Tuesday said "both...

updated

2h ago

Casino operator fined $170k after failing to report potential money laundering: AGCO

PICKERING — Ontario's alcohol and gaming regulator says the operator of Pickering Casino Resort is facing a $170,000 fine after failing to identify "high risk" patrons and report suspicious activity,...

4h ago

U.S. launches new strikes against Iran after three ships were hit in Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. military launched a series of strikes against Iran early Wednesday, hours after three merchant ships were struck in the waters off Oman in the Strait of Hormuz. The renewed attacks from both...

16m ago

Top Stories

1 constable in training killed, another critically injured, after crash near Ontario Police College

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says one constable in training (CIT) was killed and another was critically injured in a crash involving a transport truck near the Ontario Police College in the...

25m ago

2 dogs shot in Etobicoke, multiple suspects seen running away from scene

Toronto police have issued a correction about an incident in Etobicoke involving the shooting of two dogs on Monday. Police initially said both dogs had been pronounced deceased, but on Tuesday said "both...

updated

2h ago

Casino operator fined $170k after failing to report potential money laundering: AGCO

PICKERING — Ontario's alcohol and gaming regulator says the operator of Pickering Casino Resort is facing a $170,000 fine after failing to identify "high risk" patrons and report suspicious activity,...

4h ago

U.S. launches new strikes against Iran after three ships were hit in Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. military launched a series of strikes against Iran early Wednesday, hours after three merchant ships were struck in the waters off Oman in the Strait of Hormuz. The renewed attacks from both...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

0:31
Two dogs shot in Rexdale recovering, police say after initially reporting deaths

Toronto police have issued a correction about an incident in Etobicoke involving the shooting of two dogs on Monday.

2h ago

0:25
Summer McIntosh exits Canada Swim Trials over 'illness'

Despite recently breaking world records, Summer McIntosh will not be participating in the Canada Swim Trial due to 'illness.'

2h ago

2:25
Mayor Chow holds lead over Bradford among voters: poll

A new Toronto Pulse survey shows Mayor Olivia Chow maintaining a clear lead over Councillor Brad Bradford, while most residents say the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been good for the city.

5h ago

1:42
Kyle Lowry on retiring as a Toronto Raptor: 'Canadians are special people'

Toronto Raptor legend Kyle Lowry reflected on his decision to retire as a Raptor and his love for playing for Canada's team.

7h ago

0:51
Vince Carter interrupts Kyle Lowry's retirement announcement with celebratory call

Former Toronto Raptor Vince Carter interrupted Kyle Lowry's retirement announcement with a celebratory phone call to congratulate the all star on 20 NBA seasons.

7h ago

More Videos