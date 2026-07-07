2 injured after car flips in Annex collision

Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision that caused a car to flip over in The Annex area.

Toronto police were called to just south of Bathurst and Dupont streets around 5:15 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

One vehicle struck a pole while the other flipped over completely.

Paramedics transported two people to hospital, one with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and another with minor injuries.

Bathurst was closed between Dupont and Olive Avenue, but is expected to be reopened shortly.