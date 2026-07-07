7 people injured in collision near Steeles and Jane

Seven people were injured after a two-vehicle crash near Jane and Steeles. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 7, 2026 6:40 pm.

Last Updated July 7, 2026 7:54 pm.

Seven people have been injured after a two-vehicle collision near Steeles Avenue West and Jane Street Tuesday evening, according to Toronto EMS.

Toronto police were called to the intersection around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a crash. One of the cars had flipped and the occupants were trapped inside the vehicle.

They were removed and taken to hospital via an emergency run, according to police.

Paramedics tell CityNews they assessed seven patients on the scene and six of them are being transported to hospital while one is still to be determined.

Two of the people have serious injuries while the other five are in non-life-threatening condition.

Murrary Ross Parkway, a block east of the intersection, is closed. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes.

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