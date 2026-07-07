Ajax youth, 16, charged after allegedly ramming police car with a stolen vehicle

A Durham Police Service shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg.

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 7, 2026 3:48 pm.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged after he allegedly rammed a police car with a stolen vehicle in Ajax.

Durham police say officers saw a Ford pick-up truck driving dangerously in a parking lot in the area of Kingston and Westney roads around 1:35 a.m. on June 11.

They attempted to contain the vehicle during a traffic stop but the suspect allegedly intentionally rammed a police cruiser and fled from officers.

It was later confirmed the vehicle has been stolen from a residence in Ajax.

Officers later found the suspect vehicle in the area of Bayly Street East and Burcher Road. The vehicle was contained and the driver was taken into custody.

The male driver, a 16-year-old from Ajax, has been charged with impaired operation, impaired operation – exceed, flight from peace officer, dangerous operation, drive motor vehicle while under suspension, and possess property obtained by a crime over $5,000.

He’s also facing two counts of fail to comply with a release order as he was on conditions not to operate any motor vehicle.

The boy was held for a bail hearing.

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