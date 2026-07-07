Carney names his principal secretary and a Conservative MP to Senate

An overall view of the Senate is shown in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted July 7, 2026 9:53 am.

Last Updated July 7, 2026 10:13 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has named his principal secretary Tom Pitfield to the Senate and says he is dropping the non-partisan criteria for appointments to the upper chamber.

Pitfield is one of four new appointments to the Senate announced today, the first Carney has made since he took office more than a year ago.

Conservative MP Richard Martel is also on the list, who along with Pitfield will represent Quebec.

Pitfield is a longtime Liberal strategist who has served as Carney’s principal secretary since he became prime minister in March 2025.

Martel was first elected in 2018 and has served in several opposition leadership roles including Quebec lieutenant under Conservative leader Erin O’Toole.

New Brunswick cancer researcher Dr. Rodney Ouellette and Manitoba chartered professional accountant Geeta Tucker round out Carney’s first round of Senate appointments.

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