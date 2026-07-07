Elderly woman’s $3.5K gold chain snatched in Mississauga distraction theft: Peel police

Suspect vehicle involved in a Mississauga distraction theft. Peel Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 7, 2026 4:01 pm.

Last Updated July 7, 2026 4:02 pm.

Peel Regional Police say they’re trying to identify two suspects after an elderly woman’s 18-karat gold necklace and pendant were stolen during a distraction theft in Mississauga late last month.

Investigators say the woman was walking in the Garnetwood Chase and Rathburn Road East area at around 4:20 p.m. on June 26 when she was approached by an unknown female who had exited a blue, newer model Kia Sportage.

“The female suspect approached the victim, repeatedly asking if she was okay while placing a fake gold chain around the victim’s neck,” a police release explained.

“When the victim attempted to push the suspect away and call for help, a struggle ensued. A second suspect, male, believed to be the driver of the vehicle, exited and briefly covered the victim’s mouth in an apparent attempt to silence her.”

In the ensuing struggle police say the suspects stole the woman’s necklace and pendant valued at around $3,500.

The suspects fled in the vehicle, which was last seen travelling westbound on Rathburn Road East.

Police say the vehicle was not displaying licence plates.

The female suspect is described as:

  • Between 40 and 50 years old
  • Medium build
  • Black hair
  • She was wearing a colourful headscarf and a long black skirt
  • The victim reported that the suspect spoke a combination of Croatian and English during the interaction.

No suspect description is available for the male suspect.

“Investigators are reminding residents to be cautious when approached by strangers offering assistance, gifts, or jewellery,” the release adds. “Distraction thefts often involve suspects creating a diversion to steal valuable property.”

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 constable in training killed, another critically injured, after crash near Ontario Police College

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says one constable in training (CIT) was killed and another was critically injured in a crash involving a transport truck near the Ontario Police College in the...

24m ago

2 dogs shot in Etobicoke, multiple suspects seen running away from scene

Toronto police have issued a correction about an incident in Etobicoke involving the shooting of two dogs on Monday. Police initially said both dogs had been pronounced deceased, but on Tuesday said "both...

updated

2h ago

Casino operator fined $170k after failing to report potential money laundering: AGCO

PICKERING — Ontario's alcohol and gaming regulator says the operator of Pickering Casino Resort is facing a $170,000 fine after failing to identify "high risk" patrons and report suspicious activity,...

4h ago

U.S. launches new strikes against Iran after three ships were hit in Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. military launched a series of strikes against Iran early Wednesday, hours after three merchant ships were struck in the waters off Oman in the Strait of Hormuz. The renewed attacks from both...

15m ago

Top Stories

1 constable in training killed, another critically injured, after crash near Ontario Police College

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says one constable in training (CIT) was killed and another was critically injured in a crash involving a transport truck near the Ontario Police College in the...

24m ago

2 dogs shot in Etobicoke, multiple suspects seen running away from scene

Toronto police have issued a correction about an incident in Etobicoke involving the shooting of two dogs on Monday. Police initially said both dogs had been pronounced deceased, but on Tuesday said "both...

updated

2h ago

Casino operator fined $170k after failing to report potential money laundering: AGCO

PICKERING — Ontario's alcohol and gaming regulator says the operator of Pickering Casino Resort is facing a $170,000 fine after failing to identify "high risk" patrons and report suspicious activity,...

4h ago

U.S. launches new strikes against Iran after three ships were hit in Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. military launched a series of strikes against Iran early Wednesday, hours after three merchant ships were struck in the waters off Oman in the Strait of Hormuz. The renewed attacks from both...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

0:31
Two dogs shot in Rexdale recovering, police say after initially reporting deaths

Toronto police have issued a correction about an incident in Etobicoke involving the shooting of two dogs on Monday.

2h ago

0:25
Summer McIntosh exits Canada Swim Trials over 'illness'

Despite recently breaking world records, Summer McIntosh will not be participating in the Canada Swim Trial due to 'illness.'

2h ago

2:25
Mayor Chow holds lead over Bradford among voters: poll

A new Toronto Pulse survey shows Mayor Olivia Chow maintaining a clear lead over Councillor Brad Bradford, while most residents say the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been good for the city.

5h ago

1:42
Kyle Lowry on retiring as a Toronto Raptor: 'Canadians are special people'

Toronto Raptor legend Kyle Lowry reflected on his decision to retire as a Raptor and his love for playing for Canada's team.

7h ago

0:51
Vince Carter interrupts Kyle Lowry's retirement announcement with celebratory call

Former Toronto Raptor Vince Carter interrupted Kyle Lowry's retirement announcement with a celebratory phone call to congratulate the all star on 20 NBA seasons.

7h ago

More Videos