Elderly woman’s $3.5K gold chain snatched in Mississauga distraction theft: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say they’re trying to identify two suspects after an elderly woman’s 18-karat gold necklace and pendant were stolen during a distraction theft in Mississauga late last month.

Investigators say the woman was walking in the Garnetwood Chase and Rathburn Road East area at around 4:20 p.m. on June 26 when she was approached by an unknown female who had exited a blue, newer model Kia Sportage.

“The female suspect approached the victim, repeatedly asking if she was okay while placing a fake gold chain around the victim’s neck,” a police release explained.

“When the victim attempted to push the suspect away and call for help, a struggle ensued. A second suspect, male, believed to be the driver of the vehicle, exited and briefly covered the victim’s mouth in an apparent attempt to silence her.”

In the ensuing struggle police say the suspects stole the woman’s necklace and pendant valued at around $3,500.

The suspects fled in the vehicle, which was last seen travelling westbound on Rathburn Road East.

Police say the vehicle was not displaying licence plates.

The female suspect is described as:

Between 40 and 50 years old

Medium build

Black hair

She was wearing a colourful headscarf and a long black skirt

The victim reported that the suspect spoke a combination of Croatian and English during the interaction.

No suspect description is available for the male suspect.

“Investigators are reminding residents to be cautious when approached by strangers offering assistance, gifts, or jewellery,” the release adds. “Distraction thefts often involve suspects creating a diversion to steal valuable property.”

Investigators from the Peel Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying two suspects following a distraction theft targeting an elderly woman in Mississauga.



READ MORE HERE: https://t.co/6LHZ54PMna pic.twitter.com/I7yR9PHEmz — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 7, 2026