Although Kyle Lowry’s career as a Toronto Raptor has ended after signing a one-day contract to retire with the team, a new chapter of his basketball career in the city is set to begin.

Lowry and his wife, Ayahna Cornish-Lowry, have joined the Toronto Tempo ownership group, the team announced Tuesday.

The couple joins a wide-ranging group of investors and owners, including former Raptors principal owner Larry Tanenbaum, former Raptors president Masai Ujiri and legendary athlete Serena Williams.

“We are a huge basketball family and have been big supporters of the WNBA since day one,” said Lowry and Cornish-Lowry in a statement released by the team.

“This feels like a true full-circle moment to announce our ownership in the Tempo. We’re excited to help build something special in Toronto, inspire the next generation of athletes and fans, and support the continued growth of women’s basketball in Canada.”

Lowry, 40, spent nine years with the Raptors, helping the team to its greatest string of success, capped off by their first and only NBA championship in 2019. A 20-year NBA veteran, Lowry announced his retirement from the court on Tuesday.

Cornish-Lowry also enjoyed an impressive basketball career, starring at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and was named the team’s best offensive player for two consecutive seasons.

“Kyle and Ayahna have made an immeasurable impact on the game of basketball and on the city of Toronto,” said Tanenbaum in a statement. “Their commitment to community, their passion for growing the game and their belief in the future of women’s sports make them outstanding additions to our ownership group. We are proud to welcome them to the Tempo family.”