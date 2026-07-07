Woman injured after knife-wielding suspect allegedly attacks bystander in Oshawa

A 41‑year‑old Oshawa man is facing multiple charges after police say he assaulted a woman while allegedly brandishing a knife during a dispute in downtown Oshawa last weekend.

Durham police were called to the area of King Street and Simcoe Street around 10:30 a.m. on July 4, following reports of an armed person. Investigators say the incident began as a physical altercation between two men over a cellphone.

During the confrontation, police allege the suspect pulled out a knife. When an unrelated woman attempted to intervene, the man allegedly assaulted her. Several bystanders stepped in and restrained the suspect until officers arrived and took him into custody.

The woman sustained minor injuries.

Police say the accused was already bound by weapons prohibition conditions at the time of the incident.

Faraz Mubashar, 41, of Oshawa, is charged with assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, and failure to comply with a release order. He was held for a bail hearing.

Investigators are asking anyone with cellphone video, dashcam footage, surveillance recordings, or additional information to contact Durham Regional Police as the investigation continues.