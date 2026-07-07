Rogers’ MLSE play the latest in shift for Canadian sports landscape, experts say

Rogers Communications President and CEO Tony Staffieri stands next to the Stanley Cup following a press conference in Toronto on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted July 7, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 7, 2026 5:32 am.

Sports business experts say Rogers Communications Inc.’s full takeover of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment is the latest sign of a shift in Canada’s professional sports landscape.

The telecom giant announced Monday it will acquire the remaining 25 per cent stake in MLSE it didn’t yet own for $4.35 billion, spelling the end for longtime part-owner Larry Tanenbaum through his holding company, Kilmer Sports Inc.

It comes amid other big changes involving Rogers’ sports ventures, including last month’s joint announcement with CBC that the pair wouldn’t renew their sublicense agreement that allowed the public broadcaster to air NHL games on Hockey Night in Canada.

Concordia University sports economist Moshe Lander says it shows “the days of free-to-air are gone,” with fans forced to pay to watch hockey and their other favourite sports.

He says sports are among the few remaining entertainment options where live programming is still valued, and Rogers has a stranglehold on some of the biggest content makers.

Meanwhile, Brock University’s Michael Naraine says recent developments allow Rogers to use sport “to try to position themselves as Canadiana” much like other big brands, at a time of elevated patriotism and Canadian pride.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews

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