Rogers Sports & Media shutting down news radio stations outside Toronto

Rogers Sports & Media shut down its news radio stations in Calgary (660 NewsRadio Calgary), Halifax (95.7 News Radio Halifax), Kitchener (570 NewsRadio Kitchener) and Vancouver (1130 NewsRadio Vancouver) on Tuesday. Vancouver and Calgary’s sports radio stations, Sportsnet 650 and 960, were also shut down.

Eighty employees were affected by the closures in radio. Two hundred and thirty positions were eliminated across Rogers Sports & Media overall.

“The media business continues to face headwinds driven by declining advertising revenue and changing audience habits. These changes are part of our plan to focus our investment in areas that will drive growth long-term,” a statement from a Rogers Sports & Media spokesperson said.

“After a thorough review of our radio stations, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close six radio stations in four markets due to declining audience and revenue trends — we continue to own and operate 44 radio stations in nearly 30 communities across the country and to invest in local news in the impacted markets.”

The websites for all four news stations will continue to exist, providing news content. CityNews will continue to stream news on CityNews 24/7 in Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver. TV newscasts will continue in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Montreal.

680 NewsRadio and Sportsnet 590 The Fan in Toronto will continue to exist.

Rogers is the parent company of this website.