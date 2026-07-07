Some Ontario farms dealing with major shortage of sour cherries after weather issues

Fans of sour cherries might have to look a bit harder or pay more, as some farms in Ontario face noticeable shortages of the prized fruit.

The bright red tart cherries, also known as Montmorency cherries, are more sour in taste and are often sought after for baking and preserves. In Ontario, July and August are peak times for cherry production.

However, Ontario Tender Fruit Growers — an advocacy group representing nearly 200 growers of grapes, stone and tender fruits — issued a crop update on Monday.

“Unfortunately, Mother Nature hasn’t been kind to Ontario red tart cherries this season and we have had a devastating crop failure across the province,” the notice said.

“We do not anticipate any tart cherries in pails at grocery retail this season.”

Located in Vineland and the heart of the Niagara region, Cherry Lane specializes in concentrated tart cherry juice and other specialty products like jams and sparkling water beverages along with peaches.

Michelle Smith, the century-old farm’s general manager, told CityNews on Tuesday that the business is feeling the pinch. During a tour of part of the 400-acre property, Smith showed two rows side by side. Trees on one side were full of fruit while trees on the other side, just several feet apart, were nearly bare.

“We have only about 40 to 50 per cent of a crop this year,” she said.

The fruit shortage, Smith said, means staff are saving what’s left of the yield for its juice concentrate — the company’s signature product — and raising prices to compensate for lower supply. The decision means there won’t be pails of cherries for pies and baking on offer this year. She noted it takes 75 to 100 cherries per tablespoon.

“Sometimes you get those people who are saying it is a price gouge, and honestly it is not,” Smith said.

“We are, fingers crossed, praying here that next year we have a bountiful crop, and that we can lower our prices again and keep up with industry markets. We are trying our best to keep our pricing as low as possible even though prices are rising across North America.”

So what’s behind the shortage? In Cherry Lane’s case, Smith said cooler and wetter spring weather, frost earlier in the year, and a lack of pollination were all factors. She said the last major crop failure on the farm was back in 2012.

Depending on where a business is located in Niagara region below the escarpment, the weather and environmental factors may not impact everyone the same.

CityNews visited Romagnoli Farms in Beamsville about 10 kilometres west of Cherry Lane. Owner Jack Romagnoli said his cherry trees, which produce sweet and tart varieties, haven’t been impacted. He attributed it to being closer to the lake.

“Every year it’s a new challenge and we try to mitigate the weather,” he said.

“Quality is everything. We’re competing with the U.S. when it comes to cherries … we have to control the climate as much as possible.”

The farm produces a wide range of fruits and vegetables to sell roadside and at certain stores, but Romagnoli noted cherries are the most susceptible to weather-related damage. Given the fruit’s sensitivity, he invested in a canopy system that can cover around two acres of cherry trees as needed.

Looking across the province, staff and executives with the Ontario Federation of Agriculture (OFA) said 2026 has offered relief to farmers who have been struggling with hotter and drier conditions more recently.

OFA vice president Sara Wood said winter wheat growers are among the beneficiaries. She also noted some fruit growers, particularly in Norfolk and elsewhere in southwestern Ontario, have been struggling compared to eastern Ontario.

“Farmers are definitely positive creatures. Every year we plant a crop and never really know what the weather is going to do. We don’t have control of the weather, so we are thankful for what we get and we’re always going to be a little upset,” Wood said.

“There’s lots of fresh Ontario produce coming off of our fields right now, so please go to your local farmers’ market and support your local farmers.”

Meanwhile, back at Cherry Lane, Smith said she and everyone else are trying to do what they can to protect what they have while looking forward.

“We appreciate everyone who is understanding … we ask for your patience, we ask for your fingers crossed that we’ll have a better crop next year,” she said.