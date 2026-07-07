TIFF 2026 to open with Siân Heder’s disability rights drama ‘Being Heumann’

"Being Heumann" director Sian Heder is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Courtesy of Apple (Mandatory Credit)

By Craig Macrae, The Canadian Press

Posted July 7, 2026 10:00 am.

Last Updated July 7, 2026 10:17 am.

A drama about U.S. disability rights activist Judy Heumann, whose advocacy helped transform accessibility laws around the world, will open the 51st edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, organizers announced Tuesday.

“Being Heumann” is an Apple Original film from Siân Heder, the American director behind 2021’s Oscar-winning drama “CODA.” The Toronto-shot film stars Ruth Madeley as Heumann, alongside Mark Ruffalo, Dylan O’Brien, Madeline Delp, Ray Fisher and Daniel Durant.

Based on Heumann’s memoir, the drama centers on a historic 28-day sit-in at a federal building in San Francisco in 1977, where she led more than 100 people with disabilities in a landmark protest demanding stronger accessibility laws.

TIFF also announced two more world premieres as part of its Gala Presentations lineup: “Prima Facie,” from British director Susanna White and starring Cynthia Erivo, and “The Assassin(s),” a thriller from Korean filmmaker Hur Jin-ho.

“Prima Facie,” a film adaptation of Suzie Miller’s one-woman play, follows a defence barrister who represents men accused of sexual assault until she is assaulted herself and must fight to reclaim her voice.

“The Assassin(s)” is a mystery thriller about a news editor who investigates the attempted assassination of the South Korean president in 1974.

“Being Heumann” will make its world premiere on Sept. 10, and the festival runs until the 20th.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a release that the festival is thrilled to open with the follow-up to Heder’s Oscar-winning picture.

“Being Heumann features an electric performance from Ruth Madeley in the story of Judy Heumann, a world-changing advocate for accessibility,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2026.

Craig Macrae, The Canadian Press


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