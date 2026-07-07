Woman wanted after man stabbed in Jane and Finch area
Posted July 7, 2026 7:06 pm.
Toronto police are searching for a woman after a man was stabbed near Jane and Finch Tuesday.
Officers were called to the intersection just after 6 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
A man was transported to hospital. The severity of his injuries is unknown.
The suspect is described as a Brown woman, five foot four inches, black hair, thin build and wearing a yellow top and black leggings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.