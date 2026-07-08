Carney defends appointment of his principal secretary to Senate

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks as he arrives for the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted July 8, 2026 3:51 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2026 5:29 am.

ANKARA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is defending the appointment of his principal secretary Tom Pitfield to the Senate.

Pitfield, a longtime Liberal strategist, was one of four new appointments announced Tuesday, as the prime minister drops the non-partisan criteria for appointments to the upper chamber.

Carney told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Turkey that Pitfield is an entrepreneur and philanthropist with strong knowledge about technology.

Also appointed to the upper chamber was Conservative MP Richard Martel.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed Carney selected these two appointments himself.

Lori Turnbull, a political science professor at Dalhousie University, has said she expects to see Pitfield emerge as Carney’s “right hand” in the Senate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2026.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspected arson under investigation after overnight explosion damages 3 businesses on Eglinton West

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson after an overnight fire and explosion tore through a restaurant in the Eglinton Avenue West and Bathurst Street area, damaging two neighbouring businesses. Emergency...

1h ago

1 constable-in-training killed, another critically injured, after crash near Ontario Police College

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says one constable in training (CIT) was killed and another was critically injured in a crash involving a transport truck near the Ontario Police College in the...

9h ago

Iran and U.S. trade fire and Trump calls the ceasefire into question

Iran targeted American military sites in the Gulf on Wednesday after the U.S. launched strikes on several places in Iran and reinstated sanctions on its oil sales. Washington said it was responding to...

1h ago

Some Ontario farms dealing with major shortage of sour cherries after weather issues

CityNews visited a Vineland, Ont., farm to see how staff are dealing with a major loss in its crop of sour cherries this year.

10h ago

Top Stories

Suspected arson under investigation after overnight explosion damages 3 businesses on Eglinton West

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson after an overnight fire and explosion tore through a restaurant in the Eglinton Avenue West and Bathurst Street area, damaging two neighbouring businesses. Emergency...

1h ago

1 constable-in-training killed, another critically injured, after crash near Ontario Police College

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says one constable in training (CIT) was killed and another was critically injured in a crash involving a transport truck near the Ontario Police College in the...

9h ago

Iran and U.S. trade fire and Trump calls the ceasefire into question

Iran targeted American military sites in the Gulf on Wednesday after the U.S. launched strikes on several places in Iran and reinstated sanctions on its oil sales. Washington said it was responding to...

1h ago

Some Ontario farms dealing with major shortage of sour cherries after weather issues

CityNews visited a Vineland, Ont., farm to see how staff are dealing with a major loss in its crop of sour cherries this year.

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Thunderstorm chances increase late in the week

Thunderstorms are in the forecast on Thursday but it's expected to clear in time for a beautiful weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

1:43
Preventing heat related animal tragedies

In an effort to prevent pet deaths due to heat exposure the Ontario SPCA is warning of the dangers AND asking owners to take a no hot pets pledge. Audra Brown with how an outing can turn to tragedy in just minutes.

14h ago

2:33
Some Ontario farms dealing with shortage of tart cherries

Sour cherries can be an in-demand item for bakers, but the delicious fruit could be harder to find in Ontario and more expensive. As Nick Westoll reports, some farms are facing a major shortage due to weather and environmental issues.

14h ago

2:39
Toronto’s heat wave led to dozens of ER visits

Last week's scorching temperatures led to nearly 40 emergency room visits, according to Toronto Public Health. Erica Natividad with the concern over the impact on the city’s already strained emergency departments.

14h ago

2:15
New poll shows tightening in Toronto mayoral race

A new poll puts Councillor Brad Bradford 9% behind incumbent mayor Olivia Chow for October's election. As Alan Carter reports, a successful world cup in Toronto may help Chow's support.

14h ago

More Videos