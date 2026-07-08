Carney defends appointment of his principal secretary to Senate

ANKARA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is defending the appointment of his principal secretary Tom Pitfield to the Senate.

Pitfield, a longtime Liberal strategist, was one of four new appointments announced Tuesday, as the prime minister drops the non-partisan criteria for appointments to the upper chamber.

Carney told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Turkey that Pitfield is an entrepreneur and philanthropist with strong knowledge about technology.

Also appointed to the upper chamber was Conservative MP Richard Martel.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed Carney selected these two appointments himself.

Lori Turnbull, a political science professor at Dalhousie University, has said she expects to see Pitfield emerge as Carney’s “right hand” in the Senate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2026.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press