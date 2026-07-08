The FBI has issued a wanted notice and a $50,000 USD reward for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, alleging he is a key figure in a transnational organized crime network responsible for violence across the United States, Canada, and India.

Singh, 32, is accused of leading the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group’s North American operations, a syndicate U.S. and Canadian authorities say is responsible for assassinations, shootings, kidnappings, extortion schemes, and large‑scale drug and weapons trafficking.

A federal warrant was issued on July 1, 2026, charging him with RICO conspiracy, extortion‑related conspiracy, and drug‑trafficking conspiracy.

A crime network with deep Canadian connections

The Bishnoi network has become a focus for Canadian law enforcement in recent years. Authorities allege the gang has built a rapidly expanding presence in Canada, particularly in Greater Vancouver, Toronto, and Edmonton, where its members have been linked to extortion, contract killings, arsons, and drug trafficking.

Canadian officials formally designated the Bishnoi gang a terrorist entity in 2025, citing its involvement in murders, cross‑border arms smuggling, and ties to pro‑Khalistan extremist groups.

The gang’s most notorious Canadian-linked crime was the June 2023 assassination of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Surrey, B.C., gurdwara. U.S. indictments allege that Lawrence Bishnoi, operating from an Indian jail, and Singh (Goldy Brar) ordered the killing.

Singh, born in Punjab in 1994, moved to Canada in 2017 and became a central figure in the Bishnoi organization’s overseas operations. He is wanted in India for multiple killings, including the high‑profile murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022, which he publicly claimed responsibility for on social media.

Authorities say Singh has operated from Canada and the United States, using encrypted communication networks, diaspora connections, and hired cells to coordinate extortion, targeted shootings, and narcotics shipments. His network has allegedly trafficked large quantities of cocaine into Canada, including a 49‑kilogram shipment intercepted in California in 2024.

The FBI warns Singh should be considered armed and dangerous and notes he has ties to California, Canada, India, and Mexico.

The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjeet Singh, #wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California, and across… pic.twitter.com/BdCxmELUKv — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) July 7, 2026