Hamilton police charge boy, 12, after alleged bear-spraying of 8-year-old, 2 commercial break-ins

A Hamilton Police Service cruiser is seen in front of central station in the city's downtown. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 8, 2026 1:13 pm.

Last Updated July 8, 2026 1:21 pm.

Hamilton police officers say they arrested two young boys after an eight-year-old was bear-sprayed on Tuesday, and it comes amid a probe into break-ins at two businesses.

According to a statement issued by the Hamilton Police Service Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to the Upper Ottawa Street and Rymal Road East area after 7 p.m. on Tuesday with reports that someone was being assaulted with a weapon.

The statement said officers became aware of an eight-year-old who was attacked with bear spray by two male youths. It said an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old were found a short time later and arrested.

As officers continued investigating, the statement said they linked the pair to a break-in at a nearby Canadian Tire just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators alleged the two youths forced their way in and took off with an unspecified amount of bear spray.

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Under Canadian law, children under the age of 12 can’t be charged criminally. Officers said the 11-year-old was released into the custody of one of his parents.

As part of the same investigation, officers alleged the 12-year-old was connected to a Canada Day break-in at a vape store where thousands of vape products were stolen. They added the probe into the vape store break-in is still ongoing and it’s believed there are additional suspects.

The statement said the 12-year-old, who can’t be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces various charges stemming from the probe into all the incidents. The accused was charged with two counts of committing a break-and-enter, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, assault with a weapon, administering a noxious thing, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and carrying a concealed weapon.

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