Kremlin hails ‘important step’ as IOC eases Olympic restrictions on Russia

A man walks from the Russian National Olympic Committee building in Moscow, on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted July 8, 2026 6:55 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2026 9:11 am.

The Kremlin has welcomed as an “important step” the International Olympic Committee’s decision to remove many of its restrictions on Russia, a big step closer to letting it field a full team when Los Angeles hosts the 2028 Games.

The IOC provisionally lifted a suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee and advised Olympic sports bodies they no longer need to be vetting its athletes for permission to compete as neutrals.

“It is an important step toward reinstating our athletes’ legitimate rights to participate in international competitions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday. “Work will continue through our sports authorities. They are conducting this work constantly and consistently, this work will continue.”

Peskov added that “now, it’s very important that all our athletes have the opportunity to compete in major international events.”

The IOC’s guidance to reintegrate Russians in international events is not binding for the governing bodies of individual sports.

Track and field has already said it will not follow suit and there is no sign yet of changes which could let Russia return to major soccer events like Euro 2028 or a future World Cup.

“FIFA has been made aware of the decision taken by the IOC to provisionally lift the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee,” soccer’s governing body said. “FIFA will analyze the decision before deciding on next steps in coordination with the relevant stakeholders.”

FIFA last year invited Russia to send a team to the inaugural boys’ Under-15 Football Festival in Azerbaijan starting Oct. 22. That came soon after the IOC recommended allowing Russian youth teams to compete with the country’s flag and anthem.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

The Associated Press

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