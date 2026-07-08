Man seriously injured after stabbing near Sherbourne and Dundas

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing at the Dundas and Sherbounre interection. CITYNEWS/Sean Toussaint

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 8, 2026 4:26 pm.

Last Updated July 8, 2026 4:35 pm.

A man has taken to hospital after being stabbed near Sherbourne and Dundas streets Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police officers said they were called to the intersection at around 3:45 p.m. for reports that a man was located with injuries.

Officers said the victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested.

More to come

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