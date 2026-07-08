Man seriously injured after stabbing near Sherbourne and Dundas
Posted July 8, 2026 4:26 pm.
Last Updated July 8, 2026 4:35 pm.
A man has taken to hospital after being stabbed near Sherbourne and Dundas streets Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto police officers said they were called to the intersection at around 3:45 p.m. for reports that a man was located with injuries.
Officers said the victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect was arrested.
More to come
STABBING:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2026
Sherbourne St & Dundas St E
3:44pm
– reports of an adult male located with injuries
– victim transported to hospital via trauma run
– unknown extent of injuries
– suspect has been arrested
– anyone with info, contact police @ 416-808-2222#GO1415498
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