Man seriously injured after stabbing near Sherbourne and Dundas

A man has taken to hospital after being stabbed near Sherbourne and Dundas streets Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police officers said they were called to the intersection at around 3:45 p.m. for reports that a man was located with injuries.

Officers said the victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested.

More to come

STABBING:

Sherbourne St & Dundas St E

3:44pm

– reports of an adult male located with injuries

– victim transported to hospital via trauma run

– unknown extent of injuries

– suspect has been arrested

– anyone with info, contact police @ 416-808-2222#GO1415498

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2026