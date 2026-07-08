York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a 61‑year‑old psychologist in Markham after a youth reported being sexually assaulted during an appointment late last month.

Investigators say the incident occurred on June 29 at a clinic in the area of John Street and Bayview Avenue, where the victim had attended a scheduled session with the psychologist.

During the appointment, police allege the youth was given a massage and touched inappropriately. The victim was not physically injured.

Following a search warrant executed at a Markham residence on July 4, officers arrested Farrokh Sedigh‑Deilami, 61, of Markham. He is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, offences that police say stem directly from the alleged conduct during the appointment.

Investigators have released Sedigh‑Deilami’s image as they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Police are urging anyone with information to contact the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit or Crime Stoppers.