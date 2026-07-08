Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with truck in Brampton

A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a collision with a truck in Brampton.

Peel police say officers were called to North Park Drive and Nasmith Street just after 5:30 p.m. to reports of a crash between a motorcycle and a truck.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

All southbound lanes are closed on Nasmith at North Park while all westbound lanes on North Park are closed from Neptune Court to Newport Street.

More to come