Nate Erskine-Smith formally resigns as Beaches-East York MP, byelection must be called by Jan. 3

After announcing weeks ago that he’ll leave federal politics, Nate Erskine-Smith has formally resigned as the Liberal MP for the east Toronto riding of Beaches–East York.

According to a statement issued by Elections Canada, the agency was informed on Tuesday that the seat was vacant.

Under federal rules, Prime Minister Mark Carney must call a byelection anytime between July 18 and Jan. 3. The earliest a byelection can be held is Aug. 24, and byelection campaigns must last between 36 and 50 days.

First elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019, 2021 and 2025, Erskine-Smith served on various committees as a backbench MP.

However, he was named by former prime minister Justin Trudeau as housing, infrastructure and communities minister at the end of 2024. Erskine-Smith continued in that role after Prime Minister Mark Carney was sworn in. After the 2025 election, he was dropped as a minister during a mid-May 2025 cabinet shuffle.

Erskine-Smith, who ran for the Ontario Liberal Party leadership in 2023 and lost to Bonnie Crombie, attempted to run in a yet-to-be-called provincial byelection in the riding of Scarborough Southwest. He lost a May nomination race held by the Ontario Liberal Party.

As for what comes next for Erskine-Smith, he didn’t publicly confirm his plans.

When it comes to the federal Liberals, there are at least four potential contenders to succeed Erskine-Smith if an open Liberal Party of Canada nomination race is called. Among the potential candidates is former Toronto mayor John Tory’s son.

As of Wednesday, three other federal vacancies across Canada also require byelections.