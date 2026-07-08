Person struck by train near Clarkson GO, delays expected on Lakeshore West line

Significant delays are expected on the Lakeshore West GO line after a person was struck by a train near Clarkson GO in Mississauga

Peel police say the incident happened near Lorne Park Road and Birchview Drive around 5:15 p.m.

Go Transit says only one track is available to use out of three in the area due to the investigation and eastbound service is expected to see long delays.

Westbound service is expected to run every 30 minutes.

Cancellations and modifications are expected until police clear the scene.