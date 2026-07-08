Pete Davidson, John Cleese and Tiffany Haddish lead JFL Toronto lineup

Pete Davidson is set to perform at Just For Laughs Toronto this fall.

The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member is part of a lineup that includes English comedy icon John Cleese, actress and stand-up comic Tiffany Haddish, drag star Monét X Change and Brazilian comedian Rafi Bastos.

Davidson will take the stage Sept. 26 at Meridian Hall, while Haddish will perform the same evening at the Elgin Theatre.

Other performers will include Joe List, Peter Antoniou, Joel Kim Booster, The Lauren & Mary Show, Alfred Robles, Caitlin Peluffo, Nick Thune, and more.

The 10-day festival runs from Sept. 24 to Oct. 3.

The organizers say additional acts and special events will be announced at a later date.