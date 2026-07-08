Toronto chef and camp counsellor charged after youth allegedly sexually assaulted over 2-year period

Dale Jeisman, 39, of Toronto, was arrested and charged. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 8, 2026 1:00 pm.

Last Updated July 8, 2026 1:09 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a man who worked as both a school chef and summer camp counsellor, alleging he sexually and physically assaulted a female youth multiple times over a two‑year span after meeting her through social media.

Police say officers were called to an unknown incident on July 3 in the area of Broadview Avenue and Danforth Avenue. As a result of that call, a sexual‑assault investigation began, leading detectives to allegations that date back to 2024.

Investigators allege the accused first met the victim through social media in 2024, and between that time and July 2026, the youth was sexually assaulted, physically assaulted, and choked on multiple occasions.

Dale Jeisman, 39, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with sexual interference with a person under 16, two counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault, and assault by choking. He appeared in court on July 4.

Police have released Jeisman’s image and say they believe there may be additional victims.

Investigators confirm Jeisman has been employed as a chef at a school near Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East, and also worked as a summer camp counsellor in the Lawrence Avenue West and Dufferin Street area.

Police are urging anyone connected to either setting who may have information to come forward.

These allegations have not been proven in court.

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