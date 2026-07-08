Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson after an overnight fire and explosion tore through a restaurant in the Eglinton Avenue West and Bathurst Street area, damaging two neighbouring businesses.

Emergency crews were called to the midtown Toronto scene around 2:43 a.m. on Wednesday after reports of an explosion inside a restaurant. When officers arrived with Toronto Fire, they found heavy smoke pouring from the business and visible structural damage.

Firefighters worked to contain the blaze and prevent further spread. Police say two adjacent businesses also sustained damage as a result of the explosion. No injuries have been reported.

Investigators with Toronto police say the fire is being treated as a suspected arson, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with cellphone video, dashcam footage, or surveillance recordings from the area to contact Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers.