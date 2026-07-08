York police looking to identify alleged jewelry theft suspect in Newmarket

York Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an alleged jewelry theft in Newmarket.

The incident took place on June 1 at a jewelry store in the Yonge Street and Davis Drive area.

The suspect entered the store and asked to try on a gold chain. After putting on the chain, the suspect fled the store on foot. He was last seen on Davis Drive.

The suspect is described as a male, five-foot-nine with a medium build, short brown hair and a brown goatee. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering on it, a black and white baseball cap and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.