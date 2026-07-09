8 men indicted in planned drone and sniper attack on White House UFC cage-fighting show

FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the arena for the UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, June 14, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Julie Carr Smyth, The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2026 5:24 pm.

Last Updated July 9, 2026 5:32 pm.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Eight men were indicted on federal murder and terrorism conspiracy charges Thursday for their alleged roles in a thwarted drone and sniper attack on the UFC cage-fighting show staged at the White House in June.

The indictment, returned in Ohio, charges all eight in two separate conspiracies, one to provide material support to terrorists and a second to commit murder on federal government territory and to murder a federal government official.

According to the indictment, the plot began in May, when the group began amassing money, firearms, ammunition, body armor, explosives, drones, medical equipment, communications equipment and other items.

Julie Carr Smyth, The Associated Press

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