$8-million settlement proposed in national beef price-fixing class-action

VANCOUVER — Canadians who bought beef after 2015 could be eligible for a share of nearly $8 million as part of a proposed settlement with companies over allegations of price fixing.

A statement from multiple Canadian law firms says JBS USA Company, Swift Beef Company, JBS Packerland Inc., and JBS Canada ULC have agreed to pay $7.49 million while National Beef has agreed to pay $495,000.

The deal still needs to be approved by the courts and is not considered an admission of wrongdoing by the companies.

The class-action lawsuit was filed in 2022 alleging that companies that sell beef were involved in an unlawful conspiracy involving the supply or price of beef sold in Canada.

The settlement does not include beef products and beef purchased by the food service industry, such as restaurants.

The law firms say class-actions continue against certain defendants from the companies Cargill and Tyson.