No injuries after Air Canada plane exits taxiway upon landing at Montreal airport

An Air Canada plane arriving from Los Angeles exited a taxiway after landing at Montreal-Trudeau airport on Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Photos sent to CityNews show the plane on the grass. It happened around 4:30 p.m.

Air Canada says AC774, from LAX to YUL, landed normally in Montreal before sustaining a “runway excursion.”

The plane “travelled through the grass when exiting the main runway,” a spokesperson said.

The airline says 156 passengers and six crew members will be deplaned and transported to the terminal via buses, though it did not provide a timeline.

“Plans are being made to tow the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to the hangar where a full inspection will take place,” the Air Canada spokesperson said.

The airline adds it will perform a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

Montreal’s airport authority, Aéroports de Montréal (ADM), tells CityNews the airport’s emergency coordination centre was activated in response to the incident.

The north runway was also temporarily closed, a spokesperson said, “to facilitate the safe evacuation of passengers,” which was expected to result in operational delays.

Passengers were encouraged to check the status of their flights before heading to Trudeau airport.