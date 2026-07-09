A Canadian citizen is facing a federal human‑smuggling charge in the United States after border officers allegedly discovered a man hiding inside the cab of his commercial truck during an inspection at the Peace Bridge crossing late last month.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced on July 2 that Khvicha Chalisuri, 63, a Canadian citizen originally from Georgia, has been charged with alien smuggling, an offence that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A second man — Alexandru‑Stefanita Iordache, 34, a Romanian national living in Canada — was also arrested and charged in a separate complaint with eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers, which carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison.

Alleged smuggling attempt at the Peace Bridge

According to the criminal complaints, the incident unfolded in the early morning hours of June 24, 2026, when Chalisuri arrived at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry seeking entry into the United States while driving a commercial truck.

Border officers asked Chalisuri whether anyone else was inside the vehicle. He allegedly replied no.

The truck was then sent for an X‑ray scan. During the scan, officers noticed an anomaly that appeared to be a person standing in the sleeper compartment of the cab. The individual was removed from the truck and later identified as Iordache.

Investigators determined Iordache had no authorization to enter the United States and was allegedly attempting to cross the border unlawfully.

Chalisuri and Iordache made initial court appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and were ordered detained pending further proceedings.

The case remains under investigation by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations.

These allegations have not yet been proven in a court of law.