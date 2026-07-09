Federal officials set to give wildfire season update as blaze threatens B.C. town

A wildfire is seen burning about 16 kilometres south of Port Alberni, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Hammond

By The Canadian Press staff

Posted July 9, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 9, 2026 5:24 am.

OTTAWA — Federal officials are set to provide an update about the national wildfire season today, as an out-of-control fire in British Columbia forced evacuations this week.

The latest information from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre shows there have been 3,100 fires so far this season, compared to around 2,900 at this time last year.

But the total area burned this year is less than last year, at around 12,000 square kilometres down from 46,000 square kilometres.

Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski and other officials are set to give a briefing to update the situation.

In B.C., a pair of fires near the community of Boston Bar have forced hundreds of properties under evacuation orders and alerts.

The 2025 wildfire season was the second-worst on record, with more than 89,000 square kilometres burned across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2026.

The Canadian Press staff

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Don't have the time to wait': Ontario man fighting Stage 4 cancer seeking answers on out-of-country coverage denial

Alex Shved is fighting his Stage 4 cancer on two fronts. The medication he is receiving as part of an early-stage trial is working with his body, he hopes, to attack melanoma that has metastasized....

48m ago

Regular service resumes after person struck by train near Clarkson GO

Regular service has resumed on the Lakeshore West GO line after a person was struck by a train near Clarkson GO in Mississauga Peel police say the incident happened near Lorne Park Road and Birchview...

7h ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with truck in Brampton

A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a collision with a truck in Brampton. Peel police say officers were called to North Park Drive and Nasmith Street just after 5:30 p.m. to reports of a...

6h ago

Bonnie Tyler, who topped the charts with epic 'Total Eclipse of the Heart,' has died at 75

Bonnie Tyler, the gravelly voiced, Grammy-nominated Welsh pop star best known for singing the chart-topping power ballad “Total Eclipse of the Heart” in 1983 and seeing new generations succumb...

22m ago

Top Stories

'Don't have the time to wait': Ontario man fighting Stage 4 cancer seeking answers on out-of-country coverage denial

Alex Shved is fighting his Stage 4 cancer on two fronts. The medication he is receiving as part of an early-stage trial is working with his body, he hopes, to attack melanoma that has metastasized....

48m ago

Regular service resumes after person struck by train near Clarkson GO

Regular service has resumed on the Lakeshore West GO line after a person was struck by a train near Clarkson GO in Mississauga Peel police say the incident happened near Lorne Park Road and Birchview...

7h ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with truck in Brampton

A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a collision with a truck in Brampton. Peel police say officers were called to North Park Drive and Nasmith Street just after 5:30 p.m. to reports of a...

6h ago

Bonnie Tyler, who topped the charts with epic 'Total Eclipse of the Heart,' has died at 75

Bonnie Tyler, the gravelly voiced, Grammy-nominated Welsh pop star best known for singing the chart-topping power ballad “Total Eclipse of the Heart” in 1983 and seeing new generations succumb...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Heat expected to skyrocket early next week

A beautiful weekend will make way for the heat to skyrocket early next week. Meterologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

2:43
Midtown fire being investigated as suspected arson

An arson investigation is underway tonight after a fire broke out inside a midtown Toronto restaurant. Afua Baah with the blaze that forced the evacuation of several nearby buildings.

11h ago

2:02
Durham police identify constable-in-training killed in crash

Durham police have identified the 27-year-old constable-in-training who was killed in crash while on his way to the Ontario Police College. Erica Natividad with how he was honoured by GTA officers.

12h ago

2:42
Ontario NDP marks more than 1,000 days of RCMP Greenbelt investigation

Nearly three years since the Ford government started being criminally investigated by federal police, the RCMP still aren't releasing any information. As Mark McAllister reports, opposition parties suggest there could be more to uncover.

13h ago

0:41
Bianca Andreescu, Venus Williams among competitors at NBO

Canada's Bianca Andreescu and tennis great Venus Williams are among the big name competitors expected to join the National Bank Open this year.

14h ago

More Videos