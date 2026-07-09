Woman, 24, killed in collision on Hamilton’s Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway

Hamilton police cruiser. Photo: Hamilton police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 9, 2026 8:24 am.

A 24‑year‑old woman is dead after a three‑vehicle collision on the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway Wednesday evening.

Police say the crash happened around 6:56 p.m. on July 8 as a blue Honda Civic was travelling eastbound near Upper James Street. According to investigators, the Civic collided with a red Buick Allure that was towing a small utility trailer.

Following the initial impact, both vehicles lost control. The Civic crossed the grass median into the westbound lanes, where it was struck by an oncoming tractor‑trailer.

The 24‑year‑old woman driving the Civic — the lone occupant — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Buick’s driver and passenger were not injured. The tractor‑trailer driver, who was also alone in the vehicle, was unhurt.

Hamilton police are working to determine the full circumstances leading up to the crash. The parkway reopened Thursday morning.

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