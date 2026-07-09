Hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser parts ways with Maple Leafs after 8 seasons

Hayley Wickenheiser is seen in this photo as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Photo: Getty Images.

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 9, 2026 5:11 pm.

Last Updated July 9, 2026 5:44 pm.

Hayley Wickenheiser and the Toronto Maple Leafs are parting ways after the hockey legend spent eight seasons working in the NHL team’s front office.

Wickenheiser said in an Instagram post Thursday that the move came after “several discussions” with new Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka.

She said she had expected to continue in an impactful role with the club, but the leadership group “envisioned a different path.”

Wickenheiser joined the Maple Leafs as assistant director of player development in August 2018, shortly after the end of her stellar playing career.

She was named an assistant general manager in July 2022.

Wickenheiser led Canada to four Olympic titles and seven world championships over her playing career. She is Canada’s career points leader with 168 goals and 211 assists in 276 games.

She was one of a handful of front-office employees let go this week.

“As part of our ongoing evaluation of the organization, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with some valued colleagues,” Chayka said in a statement. “These decisions were not easy and are not a reflection of the commitment of the impacted people. We are sincerely grateful for everything they have contributed to this organization and wish them nothing but the very best in the future.”

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